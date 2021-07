A typical Bellway street in the region

Bellway and Taylor Wimpey will each deliver 127 homes on land to the west of The Street in Tongham. Construction work is set to start within weeks.

Of the 254 homes to be built at the development, 165 will be for private sale with the remaining 89 being made available for affordable rent or shared ownership.

As part of the planning agreement, Bellway and Taylor Wimpey will hand over £2.3m for local services and infrastructure.

