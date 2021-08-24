Survey opens for EDI metrics

The Construction Leadership Council (CLC) is developing proposals to introduce a common set of equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) metrics for the sector.

The intention of the proposal – which the CLC flagged up in its Skills Plan earlier this year – is to give companies access to better information about the composition of the workforce, to help those that wish to improve equality, diversity and inclusion within their own organisations.

The development of an industry standard approach will also help streamline data collection for businesses, the CLC believes, and make benchmarking easier.

The CLC is running an online survey to solicit views from across the UK construction industry on what these standard measures might look like. Businesses of all sizes and types are asked to respond. The survey is live at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CLCEDI and will remain open until 7th September 2021.

The Construction Leadership Council Skills Plan includes a commitment to develop “a common diversity measuring and monitoring system and set aspirational targets at all levels for recruitment, retention and progression of under-represented groups that reflects the demographic of the UK working population.”

Survey responses will help shape development of the system for EDI measuring and monitoring, which is planned for introduction by the end of 2022, the CLC said.

