Surveyors get to grips with 70,000 school buildings

Aecom, Faithful & Gould and Rider Levett Bucknall UK will survey the entire school and further education college estate across England.

It is one of the largest condition data collection (CDC) exercises in the UK public sector. The programme involves surveying 70,000 buildings at 22,300 education establishments by December 2025.

This CDC2 programme follows on from CDC1 which was completed between 2017 and 2019. The data collected from the site visits across England will help determine future funding of the maintained school estate. A pilot phase has recently been completed by the three surveying organisations, who were also part of CDC1, and the programme was officially launched in March.

Vince Jubb, communications and stakeholder management lead for the programme at the Department for Education, said: “Maintaining an up-to-date and accurate evidence base of the condition of the school estate is vital in helping us to review and prioritise funding. We are pleased to have appointed Aecom, Faithful & Gould and Rider Levett Bucknall as the surveying organisations for CDC2. The collaboration the teams demonstrated and the way they worked with schools throughout the first programme and the recent pilot was exemplary and we are pleased to be moving into the delivery phase of this next programme.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk