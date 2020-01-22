Suspended jail sentence for Gas Safe fibber

Truro Crown Court heard that, from January 2017 to October 2018, Darren Masters, trading as D Masters Plumbing & Heating Limited, carried out gas work at four homes in Newquay, Cornwall, despite not being registered with Gas Safe, as is a legal requirement for such work to protect public safety

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Mr Masters falsely claimed to be Gas Safe registered in the course of dealing with customers, including signing off documentation with false Gas Safe registered engineer numbers. The investigation found that Mr Masters also misrepresented himself as sufficiently competent to carry out the services.

Darren Masters of Hannaford Close, St Columb Major, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulations 3(1), 3(3), 3(7) and 26(1) of the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998, and consequently Section 33 (1) (c) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

He was sentenced to 22 and a half months in prison, suspended for two years. He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £11,902.00 in compensation and full costs of £9,068.50.

HSE inspector Paul Mannell said after the hearing: “Darren Masters was in control of gas work despite not being Gas Safe registered. Shockingly, he misled residents about his credentials. All gas work must be done by a registered Gas Safe engineer to ensure the highest standards are met to prevent injury and loss of life.”

