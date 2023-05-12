Suspended prison sentence follows roof fall

Uzaifa Khan fell more than 30 feet through the fragile roof in Shipley

Fazal Subkhan, 57, was given a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to health and safety breaches.

It related to an incident on 25th March 2020 when Uzaifa Khan, 34, suffered a number of significant injuries including a broken hip and pelvis.

Three years later, father-of-two Uzaifa Khan said he was still unable to do “95 per cent” of the things he did before.

“A lot has happened since regarding my physical and mental wellbeing,” he said. “It has impacted me greatly. I can’t physically pick up my daughter and she cries that I can’t do so. I don’t feel safe going out anymore as I can’t physically look after myself.”

Leeds Crown Court heard that Fazal Subkhan was working on the roof of Unit C, Ashley Lane in Shipley, with Mr Khan when the latter fell through the roof, landing on pallets approximately 11 metres (36 ft) below. His other injuries included broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung, a shattered left wrist and a broken left elbow.

“The accident has completely changed my life,” he said. “The key memory is falling and when I was on the floor and in pain, he came up to me and said ‘make sure you tell the police you went on the roof on your own accord’.”

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Mr Subkhan had made previous repairs to the roof at the site but returned to undertake further work. No risk assessment was undertaken for working on the fragile roof. Safe access to the roof, and the risk of falling through or from the roof were not considered and no controls of any sort were put in place.

Fazal Subkhan of Rochester Street, Bradford pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3 (2) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974. As well as the suspended prison sentence he must also complete 150 hours unpaid work and was ordered to pay £2,500 in costs.

HSE inspector Chris Tilley said: “Falls through fragile roofs and fragile roof lights cause death and serious injury. They account for almost a fifth of all the fatal accidents which result from a fall from height in the construction industry.

“It’s better to avoid working on fragile roofs at all but if you have to, always assess the risk and employ safe control measures like installing perimeter edge protection, the use of staging on the roof surface to spread the loads or install safety nets underneath the roof.”

