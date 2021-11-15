Swan Group announces its biggest development

The scheme at Corton, just south of Ayr, will be Swan Group’s biggest development yet.

Swan Group has also secured substantial funding to complete the infrastructure works to support the new community, including roads within the development and a new roundabout linking the site to the A77, a main route to Glasgow.

The Corton project will also include affordable housing provision, communal outdoor spaces, shops and food outlets.

Phil McGinlay, managing director of Swan Group, said: “Having secured the required funding, we are ready to start the infrastructure works needed to support this new community. The houses will sit in the beautiful outskirts south of Ayr and will benefit from a range of community resources including open space provision, new shops and food outlets.

“We’re especially excited to announce our consideration to plan one of the area’s first vehicle charging stations, to support the growing use of electric vehicles, vital in reducing the level of engine fumes for the people who will be living in Corton.

“Swan Group is planning to start work on the infrastructure in the first quarter of 2022. This is our biggest development to date and we are immensely proud to be extending our vision of bringing high quality new homes to Ayrshire, in addition to our other projects in Aberdeen, Royston, Dalmarnock and Edinburgh Road.”

