Sweco adds to northern offices

(Left to right) Paul McClelland, Andy Marsden and Jason Foster

Sweco launched its building standards division late last year to offer clients with regulatory services in the areas of building regulation, CDM and quality assurance.

It came on the back of the 2019 acquisition of MLM Group to create one of the largest regulatory offerings in the UK.

Jason Foster joins the company’s Leeds office from competitor Stroma as operations director. He has previously worked for Carillion and HCD Group.

Paul McClelland also joins the Leeds office from Stroma as commercial projects director. His previous positions include associate director level roles for Bureau Veritas Building Control and Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Thirdly, Andrew Marsden is joining Sweco’s Manchester office as principal building control surveyor, with 15 years behind him working for local authorities and approved inspectors.

Paul Eggleton, head of Sweco Building Standards, said: “Establishing a regional presence is vital to our future growth plans and these strategic appointments will strengthen our capability to advise clients on building regulations, compliance requirements and performance for major new developments across the North, from housing and commercial to education and healthcare.

“This investment will prove vital in building on the strength of our presence in the south east, where we have one of the largest building control teams in London, to develop a national footprint.”

