Sweco picked for refurb of Zambezi hydro plant

It will also help procure the contractors and monitor the installation of new equipment at Cahora Bassa hydropower plant and dam located on the Zambezi river in Mozambique.

Client for the scheme is Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa and Sweco’s contract has a value of approximately US$5.2m (£4m).

The plant, which was built in the 1970s, has an installed capacity of 2,075MW and can generate up to 18,000GWh/year. The power station also exports a significant amount of its production to South Africa, Botswana and Zambia, which provides export revenue to Mozambique.

The power plant's five generators are now in need of a thorough refurbishment. Sweco has been assigned the task of identifying the scope of the rehabilitation needs, drafting of technical specifications and providing technical support in the procurement of contractors, as well as supervising the works to be carried out.

The project is scheduled for completion by 2025. Brazilian company Intertechne Consultores is a consortium partner for parts of the project implementation.