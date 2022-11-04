Sweco plans next moves in Denmark

Via Trafik Rådgivning is Denmark’s largest specialised consultancy in traffic and transport management. Founded in 2000, the company employs 53 staff and turned over DKK51 million (£6 million) in the year to 30th June 2022.

”We see potential in transport and infrastructure over the next several years, and with Via Trafik Rådgivning as part of Sweco, we secure our capabilities to achieve success in that market,” said Dariush Rezai, business area president of Sweco Denmark.

“With Via Trafik Rådgivning, we are not only growing with 53 specialists with highly recognised expertise; we also complement our existing setup and competencies within traffic planning and road design.”

Mogens Møller, partner and co-founder of Via Trafik Rådgivning, commented ”We will become one of the most significant consultancies within traffic planning and road design in Denmark. I look forward to being part of a multidisciplinary consulting company that favours interdisciplinary collaboration and deep specialisation”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk