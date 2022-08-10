Sweco to advise on construction of Danish ‘energy island’

The proposed 'energy island' will serve as a role model for other projects

The artificial island is intended to allow Denmark to optimise its offshore wind resources and establish a ‘role model’ for other green energy projects.

Sweco’s role will include proposing concepts, preparing tender documents, examining technical solutions, evaluating tenders and conducting inspections and quality reviews during the construction and transfer phases.

The work will involve 11 different professions and nearly 200 Sweco staff from six different countries.

“The energy transition is one of today’s greatest and most important challenges that is creating and will continue to create increased investment needs in many of Sweco’s core segments,” said Åsa Bergman, Sweco’s president and CEO.

“It is gratifying for us to be part of this journey and contribute to this transition as a prioritised partner for the Danish Energy Agency,” he added.

