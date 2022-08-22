Sweco wins another Stockholm metro contract

Stockholm's metro is expanding to accommodate a growing population (C) Bombardier

The project is intended to support sustainable travel in a growing city with two important transport hubs where thousands of passengers will change metro trains every day.

The package involves the design and construction of the new line’s stations at Fridhamsplan and Liljeholmen and includes all underground structures and installations as well as public spaces.

This is the latest in a number of contracts awarded to Sweco on the Stockholm metro project. The company has already embarked on contracts secured earlier this year including work at all of the new line’s station entrances.

Since 2015 Sweco has been working on the seven stations on the Blue Line’s Nacka and Söderort extensions.

The new stations are planned to open in 2034.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk