Sweco wins trio of tasks for Stockholm metro

Image of the Järla station, which is part of the expansion of the metro to Nacka and the southern suburbs, where Sweco also has assignments. (Illustration: Region Stockholm/Sweco)

The assignments include station design, preparing documents for the railway plan and investigating environmental impact.

For the stations, Sweco will determine their exact locations and is tasked with making them functional, attractive, accessible and traveller centric. Sweco said that the location of the entrances and their relationship to the existing urban environment as well as planned buildings is key to achieving a good result. Matters concerning design are also included in the package.

Sweco has also been entrusted with the task of evaluating any environmental impacts and preparing the documentation for the environmental impact assessments. This includes investigating and assessing the impact on surface and ground water, and disruptions during the construction phase. As part of the planning process, Sweco will prepare data for the consultation process and planning documents for the railway plan, as well as evaluate aspects such as safety, sustainability and security.

“The fact that Sweco has been entrusted with managing these assignments attests to our specialised expertise and experience of metro projects,” said Ann-Louise Lökholm Klasson, president of Sweco Sweden. “We look forward to adding to Stockholm’s future city landscape and increased use of public transport with focus on the environment and sustainability.”

Sweco’s assignment will start immediately and is expected to continue until the beginning of 2024. The total estimated order value amounts to about SEK63m (£4.9m)

