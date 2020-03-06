Sweden awards contract for high-speed lines

The Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) awarded the framework contract, which covers technical advice and services across planning, system, design and delivery of three ongoing projects. Work on the planned Stockholm-Malmö and Stockholm-Gothenburg lines will start three sections: with Järna-Linköping (approximately 150km), Göteborg-Borås (approximately 60km) and Hässleholm-Lund (approximately 70km).

The initial projects could potentially form part of a 660km high-speed rail network with an estimated cost of SEK230bn.

The new high-speed railway lines are expected to increase capacity and resiliency in the railway system and provide more sustainable travel and freight transport options as well as promoting regional development and access to international markets.

Swedish Transport Administration programme director Peter Uneklint said: “Today, our main lines are overcrowded, and greater capacity will add to our sustainable transportation solutions. Expanding the railway network will bring Sweden closer together and create new opportunities for people and businesses. We are looking forward to applying Jacobs' global experience in high-speed rail to support us in finding the right solutions for Sweden."

"Sweden's vision for a new generation railway is an exciting opportunity to provide cleaner, faster transport capacity and connectivity in the regions, and stimulate economic development,” said Donald Morrison, Jacobs general manager for Europe, Middle East & Africa.

