Swedish city to build new cultural district

image by Wingårdhs

Client for the work is municipal property company Örebroporten Fastigheter. “Kulturkvarteret will be a meeting place for everyone, and is a bold investment in Örebro’s future, from a perspective of growth and attractiveness,” said Örebroporten CEO Jeanette Berggren. “In this work, it is incredibly important that the contractor has sufficient strength, and methods that are of benefit to the project. We found all this in NCC, which also had the best outcome in our procurement.”

Kulturkvarteret will have an area of 14,000m2 and will include a public library, a lecture hall and a cultural school with spaces for music and dance. The lobby will contain a large, flexible stage and sliding bleachers for activities such as rehearsals, concerts and lectures. Kulturkvarteret was designed by Wingårdhs arkitekter.

The assignment is being carried out as a turnkey contract, with both partners contributing knowledge and experience right from the beginning, with a focus on the best interests of the project. Collaboration on the planning and design began in late 2017 and the have now agreed on the construction and final appearance.

“This is a tremendously interesting project, at a central location in Örebro. It is quite satisfying to see how strongly Örebroporten valued our offer with a digitised construction process, well-conceived logistical solutions and a strong organisation,” said Henrik Landelius, head of NCC Building Sweden.

The project will be carried out using many digital tools, such as virtual reality and completely digital blueprints. In addition, the parties will jointly develop a new property management model for the district.

The building will be environmentally certified under the Sweden Green Building Council 3.0 Silver level, which places strict demands on such features as low energy consumption, proper ventilation and good selection of materials.

Construction will start in the autumn of 2018, and the project is expected to be complete in the spring of 2021.