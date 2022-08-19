  1. Instagram
Swedish hospital contract for Skanska

2 hours The Kronoberg district of southern Sweden has awarded Skanska a SEK1.2 billion (£96 million) contract to design and build a new emergency hospital in the town of Växjö.

CGI image of the new hospital
CGI image of the new hospital

The project is divided into three phases. The first – already completed – was a feasibility study carried out jointly by Skanska and the client. The second phase is design and the third phase is construction.

Work on the second phase (confusingly referred to as phase 1) is about to get underway. Phase 2 (the third phase) is scheduled to begin in the autumn of 2023.

The hospital, which will total around 135,000m2 (or roughly 1.5 million square feet) is expected to be completed in 2029.

