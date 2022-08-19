Swedish hospital contract for Skanska

CGI image of the new hospital

The project is divided into three phases. The first – already completed – was a feasibility study carried out jointly by Skanska and the client. The second phase is design and the third phase is construction.

Work on the second phase (confusingly referred to as phase 1) is about to get underway. Phase 2 (the third phase) is scheduled to begin in the autumn of 2023.

The hospital, which will total around 135,000m2 (or roughly 1.5 million square feet) is expected to be completed in 2029.

