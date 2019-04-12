Swedish pension funds target infrastructure investment

Kerstin Hessius, Johan Magnusson and Niklas Ekvall

Polhem Infra has been formed by the three funds, AP1, AP3 and AP4 with the intention of meeting society’s long-term needs for investment. The focus is on cooperation and sustainability.

Infrastructure is defined by Polhem Infra as businesses that manage or provide social services and assets such as renewable power production, energy storage, energy distribution and digital infrastructure.

Polhem Infra’s goal is to be a stable, responsible, long-term owner, said the pension funds. It will focus on large investments in Sweden's private and public sectors. Investments will primarily be made alongside other long-term industrial or financial partners.

The new company is backed by public Swedish pension capital through the AP1, AP3 and AP4 funds. The role of the funds in the pension system is to generate good returns at a well-balanced risk, in order to bolster the pension system for current and future pensioners, said the announcement.

Johan Magnusson, CEO of AP1, Kerstin Hessius, CEO of AP3 and Niklas Ekvall, CEO of AP4, issued a joint statement: “Sweden has a great need of both public and private investment in infrastructure. Parts of the existing infrastructure will require major investment to meet society’s demands for quality and sustainability. With long-term ownership and a focused sustainability process, Polhem Infra has the capacity to be an attractive, priority player and business partner, which in the long term will benefit both the pension system and society in general.”