Swindon renews Amey's commission

The three-year contract, which started on 1st August 2020, will see Amey Consulting continuing to deliver design and engineering services from its existing office in Swindon

Councillor Gary Sumner, Swindon’s cabinet member for transport and planning, said: “We are in the middle of a major programme to upgrade Swindon’s road network and we need an engineering partner who can help us deliver these projects. Amey Consulting submitted a strong all-round bid and the company has an established local presence and considerable experience in working with other local authorities.”

Amey Consulting managing director Alex Gilbert adde: “Having had a base in Swindon for the last 20 years, delivering a variety of rail design and engineering services we understand the priorities of the local community and look forward to enhancing the road infrastructure, reducing carbon and generating opportunities for local people.”

