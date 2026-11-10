Swisspearl buys James Hardie inventory, eyes UK growth

Swisspearl will buy James Hardie's remaining European inventory of Hardie Plank and Hardie VL Plank cladding products, together with associated accessories.

The entire acquired inventory will be consolidated and held in the United Kingdom, with the aim of supporting stock availability and continuity of supply for UK customers, distributors, housebuilders and contractors.

The agreement aims to provide reassurance to customers with ongoing projects specifying Hardie Plank products while establishing a structured pathway towards Swisspearl’s own range of cladding solutions.

Swisspearl will manage the distribution and supply of the acquired inventory, supporting existing projects and future call-off requirements through its UK distribution network.

Based on current estimates of customer demand and the acquired inventory, Swisspearl anticipates that the stock will provide in excess of 12 months of supply coverage. Swisspearl will work closely with customers to establish forward requirements and prioritise continuity for existing developments.

James Hardie will continue to honour applicable product warranties on James Hardie products, in accordance with the relevant warranty terms and conditions, while Swisspearl will provide technical assistance, product guidance and project support throughout the supply and transition period.

Swisspearl has recruited experienced former James Hardie personnel, retaining valuable product knowledge, technical expertise and established customer relationships within the UK market.

Mike Norton, managing director, Swisspearl UK & Ireland, said, “This agreement represents a significant commitment to our customers and to the future of the UK fibre cement cladding market. Our priority has been to ensure that existing James Hardie customers have the confidence that their projects can continue without disruption. By securing the remaining stock, bringing that inventory into the UK, retaining experienced industry expertise and taking over the Eastleigh facility, we are putting the infrastructure in place to deliver that continuity.

“At the same time, this creates an opportunity to introduce more customers to Swisspearl’s own products and the long-term benefits of working with an established European manufacturer. We see this as an important step in strengthening our UK presence and building lasting relationships with housebuilders, merchants, contractors and installers.”