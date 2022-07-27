Sydney Metro West works gather momentum

All nine stations on the 24kim line will be deep underground

All nine stations on the new 24km-long metro line between Greater Parramatta and the Sydney central business district (CBD) will be located deep below ground.

The stations will be constructed in the excavated station box area, supported by piled walls and ground anchors. The underground platform will be built at the deepest point of the station box, with the remainder of the station then built up to surface level.

At The Bays site on Sydney Harbour, piling work is almost complete and ground anchor work has started. Construction of the underground station cavern will soon be getting underway.

At Five Dock Station, contractors are preparing to erect two acoustic sheds prior to excavation of the station box to a depth of 30 metres (approximately 10 storeys) below ground.

Demolition work at Burwood North is almost complete, with earthworks, station box piling, and installation of site amenities underway. Site establishment works are also continuing at the Sydney Olympic Park station site.

Meanwhile, the precast facility at Eastern Creek which will serve the Sydney Metro West project is taking shape. Two of three structures at the site have been built and the first facility will start manufacturing more than 70,000 concrete segments for lining the Sydney Metro twin tunnels by the end of the year.

