Systems contract awarded for Stockholm bypass

The contract for the Swedish Transport Administration involves all the installations for electrics, lighting, water and waste and fire extinguishing systems along the entire stretch of road. The 21km bypass includes 18km of tunnels, with three lanes in each direction in two separate tubes. The overall construction cost is €3.1bn at 2009 prices.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded these contracts by the Swedish Transport Administration,” said Bravida CEO and group president Mattias Johansson. “Bravida has extensive experience from large and complex infrastructure projects, for example from the Stockholm Northern and Southern Link tunnels and the Stavanger tunnels in Norway. This experience will be a strength when we take on this important mission, which will link and simplify the traffic through Stockholm.”

The project will start with a design phase of one to two years, followed by a production phase of just over three years. Bravida will also be responsible for service and maintenance of all installations until 2026.

Bravida and the Swedish Transport Administration will not be able to sign the contracts until after an appeal period of ten days has concluded.