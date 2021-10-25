  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Mon October 25 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Systra recruits operations director

Systra recruits operations director

14 hours French transport planning consultant Systra has appointed Graeme Castle as operations director for its UK and Ireland activities.

Graeme Castle, Systra UK & Ireland operations director
Graeme Castle, Systra UK & Ireland operations director

Graeme Castle joins Systra Ltd with 30 years of experience on railway projects with Aspin, ABC Electrification, Laing O’Rourke, Morgan Sindall and Balfour Beatty. 

He now has responsibility for delivery of Systra’s engineering portfolio, including the Transpennine route upgrade, East Coast power supply upgrade and HS2. 

Systra is the engineering arm of SNCF, the French state railway service.

Graeme Castle said: “Having worked with Systra in the past I see them as different to traditional UK consultancies in their approach to projects, the range of worldwide technical capability available and the way they engage with the market and clients.  I am looking forward to being a part of the future business strategy and growth ambitions.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »