Systra recruits operations director

Graeme Castle, Systra UK & Ireland operations director

Graeme Castle joins Systra Ltd with 30 years of experience on railway projects with Aspin, ABC Electrification, Laing O’Rourke, Morgan Sindall and Balfour Beatty.

He now has responsibility for delivery of Systra’s engineering portfolio, including the Transpennine route upgrade, East Coast power supply upgrade and HS2.

Systra is the engineering arm of SNCF, the French state railway service.

Graeme Castle said: “Having worked with Systra in the past I see them as different to traditional UK consultancies in their approach to projects, the range of worldwide technical capability available and the way they engage with the market and clients. I am looking forward to being a part of the future business strategy and growth ambitions.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk