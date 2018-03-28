News » International » Systra wins Marseille cable car contract » published 28 Mar 2018
Systra wins Marseille cable car contract
Systra has won a contract to provide project management services for an urban cable car that will connect two major tourist destinations in Marseille, France.
The the Old Port of Marseille and the Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica are 1km apart and separated by a drop of 150m. The cable car will improve access to the 19th century basilica, which welcomes two million visitors per year.
Systra will lead a consortium comprising Tim Ingénierie, a specialist cable car engineering firm, Transitec, an engineering consultancy specialising in transport, and the Marseille law firm MCL Avocats. The consortium will draft the tender documents for the design & build contract and manage the required administrative, legal and financial processes. It will also oversee the design and supervise construction. The plan is for the cable car to open in 2021.
