Construction News

Fri September 13 2019

T-Squared wins £16m Porton Down framework

20 hours T-Squared, a specialist contractor on the design and build of cleanrooms and laboratories, has been awarded a £16m framework contract by Public Health England.

Image from T-Squared
Image from T-Squared

Under the contract T-Squared will carry out new build and refurbishment services at the government’s Porton Down military science park near Salisbury, where secret biological research is conducted.

