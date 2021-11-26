Take advantage of our Black Friday offer and support quality construction journalism.

In 2022 we look forward to printing our 100th issue of The Construction Index magazine. Hard to believe, given the last 18th months. Like everyone, we have been facing rising costs for utilities, raw materials (paper production is highly energy-intensive), printing and postage.

Our continued survival depends on subscribers supporting quality independent journalism from our team of specialist construction industry journalists.

It could be the best £10 you add to your expenses this week!

Thank for your support. Sign up online.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk