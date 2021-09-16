Takeuchi offers Engcon Ready option

Takeuchi TB295W

Takeuchi has introduced an ‘Engcon Ready’ option for its 10-tonne TB295W excavator as a first step in the collaboration.

The Engcon Ready option has the components of the Engcon control system fully integrated as a part of the machine, enabling plug and play installations and so reducing installation times for Engcon products.

“The only thing missing when the machine reaches the dealer's workshop is an Engcon machine hitch and a tiltrotator for the configuration to be complete”, said Fredrik Eklind, product manager at Engcon Control Systems.

The TB295W is delivered with Takeuchi-labelled Engcon handles, machine-adapted cable gland and a hydraulic locking solution that is adapted for Engcon's automatic machine hitches that connect tools, hydraulics and electronics without the driver having to leave the cab.

