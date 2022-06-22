Tallinn to build quay for wind projects

The project also has a military purpose as well as to increase the maritime transport capacity for goods and vehicles.

Development of the new facilities in Paldiski South Harbour involves construction of a 310m-long quay and a 10ha area beyond the quay.

The investment is co-financed by European Commission in the amount of €20m through the military mobility project EstMilMob, which aims to improve transport connections to Tapa over the next five years.

The quay and hinterland area are due for completion in summer 2025.

The location of the new quay at Paldiski South Harbour is seen as creating preconditions for Port of Tallinn to become a key partner in the construction and subsequent maintenance of offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea region. The new quay will ensure the port has the capacity to accommodate high-draft special-purpose vessels used for the construction of offshore wind farms and the transport of wind turbine components. The large rear area beyond the quay will support the manufacture and storage of generators and wind turbine blades before they are loaded onto a ship. In addition, In addition, the new quay is designed to be used to service ro-ro vessels if required.

Port of Tallinn is currently negotiating with several major European wind farm builders to establish itself as a construction and maintenance port for offshore wind farms in the region of the Paldiski South Harbour. The wind farms to be built in the area plan to start production in 2028, preceded by a three-year construction period.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk