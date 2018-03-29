Tarmac buys licence for Shuttabloc

Tarmac Trading has agreed a licensing deal to manufacture, sell and install Poundfield Products’ Shuttabloc system.

The licensing agreement is between Tarmac, a CRH company, and SigmaRoc, which took over Ipswich-based Poundfield for £10.25m in December 2017.

Shuttabloc is precast retaining wall with internal reinforcing system. The patented system has applications in the industrial, agricultural and infrastructure sectors.

AIM-listed SigmaRoc was established in 2016 with the strategy of buying niche building materials companies to develop a group.

SigmaRoc described the Tarmac partnership as “an important next step in the development of Poundfield products, marrying scale, capability and client base with innovative product design”.

It said that Tarmac will lead the commercialisation, production and installation of the Shuttabloc system, initially with initial technical and advisory support from SigmaRoc and Poundfield.

SigmaRoc chief executive Max Vermorken said: "We are very excited to enter into this partnership with Tarmac, the UK's leading construction materials business. They are by far the group best placed to ensure the success of a very innovative retaining wall system. Tarmac will bring the scale and onsite installation capacity required to take this innovative system to the next level."

Financial terms were not diclosed.