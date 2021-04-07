Tarmac Kier JV takes over Barnet highways

Cycle lane on the A1000 in Finchley, put in last year

The new contract is valued at approximately £25m and runs from April 2021 for two and half years until September 2023.

Tarmac Kier is a 50-50 JV and the contract covers the delivery of highways maintenance and improvement services for 189km of roads, including all reactive and planned pavement resurfacing schemes, as well as professional services.

Tarmac Kier JV replaces a joint venture of FM Conway and Aecom. It was appointed through Transport for London’s (TfL) highways maintenance and projects framework.

Tarmac highways services director Peter Hyde said: “The award of this contract reflects our JV’s ability to work collaboratively with councils to deliver safe and sustainable maintenance and enhancements to critical highways networks across the capital.”

Geoff Mee, Barnet Council’s executive director of environment, said: “We’re making significant investments in maintaining and improving our highways, ensuring that Barnet’s commuters and all road users continue to benefit from a first-rate network. Contracting the Tarmac Kier JV is a cost-efficient way for us to deliver great value-for-money for our residents, while providing a high standard of service.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk