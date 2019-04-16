Tarmac provides high-vis maternity wear

Tarmac employee Louise Pattison

The high-visibility maternity personal protective equipment (PPE) is specially designed for pregnant women and fully compliant with British safety standards.

Tarmac’s move comes on the back of a TUC report in 2017 on PPE and pregnant women that found half of the respondents interviewed had been forced to cut back on their normal duties or change roles due to suitable maternity PPE not being available.

Tarmac senior vice president Martin Riley said: “We’re proud to be leading the way in introducing high visibility maternity PPE for expectant mothers. This pioneering initiative supports our aim of creating a more inclusive workforce and to work in an environment where all of our employees can be safe and remain healthy.”

Expectant mother Louise Pattison, who works for Tarmac’s Cement & Lime business in Barnstone, Nottingham, said: “It used to be the case that expectant mothers needing PPE for their work had to wear oversized male protective clothing and make their own alterations. I’m delighted to be one of the first at Tarmac to have the opportunity to wear PPE that is specially made for pregnant women.”

The PPE, which confirms to international health and safety standard EN ISO 20471, is manufactured by Leo Workwear, the UK’s sole supplier of specialist maternity protective