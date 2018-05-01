News » UK » Tarmac recruits Carillion civils MD » published 1 May 2018
Tarmac recruits Carillion civils MD
Tarmac has strengthened the senior management team of its contracting division with the signing of former Carillion director Andy Brown.
Andy Brown was formerly UK managing director for civil engineering at Carillion. As director of Tarmac Infrastructure, he is in charge of Tarmac’s delivery of public sector civil engineering projects.
His appointment follows Tarmac’s acquisition in January of Welsh civil engineering contractor Alun Griffiths.
“This is an exciting opportunity to join a strong team and build on Tarmac’s existing capabilities to deliver nationally important infrastructure projects,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with Tarmac to build on our civil engineering offer for customers.”
Paul Fleetham, managing director at Tarmac Contracting, added: “Andy’s wealth of experience in the infrastructure sector will help us continue driving the breadth of service we offer to customers and build on the innovative, expert services that our clients expect.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 1 May 2018 (last updated on 1 May 2018).