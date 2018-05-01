Tarmac recruits Carillion civils MD

Tarmac has strengthened the senior management team of its contracting division with the signing of former Carillion director Andy Brown.

Andy Brown was formerly UK managing director for civil engineering at Carillion. As director of Tarmac Infrastructure, he is in charge of Tarmac’s delivery of public sector civil engineering projects.

His appointment follows Tarmac’s acquisition in January of Welsh civil engineering contractor Alun Griffiths.

“This is an exciting opportunity to join a strong team and build on Tarmac’s existing capabilities to deliver nationally important infrastructure projects,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with Tarmac to build on our civil engineering offer for customers.”

Paul Fleetham, managing director at Tarmac Contracting, added: “Andy’s wealth of experience in the infrastructure sector will help us continue driving the breadth of service we offer to customers and build on the innovative, expert services that our clients expect.”