Tarmac to operate Tilbury aggregates terminal

Tarmac at Tilbury2

The agreement follows a £250m investment by Forth Ports at the new Tilbury2 port.

The purpose-built aggregate processing and manufacturing facility will be capable of discharging the world’s largest deep-sea vessels. The riverside location combined with a dedicated railhead will enable construction materials to be delivered into central London without the use of heavy road haulage.

Tarmac senior vice president Peter Buckley said: “Our agreement with Forth Ports underlines a continued focus by Tarmac to develop industry leading facilities which will support these schemes, with the Build Back Better agenda and a clear commitment to driving sustainability and enhanced efficiencies.”

Charles Hammond, chief executive of Forth Ports, which owns the Port of Tilbury, said: “This facility will be a game changer in the coronavirus economic recovery campaign to Build Back Better and is a good example of high productivity investment adding value to raw materials. I am pleased that the signing of this agreement comes at the same time as we have been awarded Freeport status, which will bring further investment and jobs to the area.”

