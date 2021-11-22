Tarmac's guide to sustainable highways

Since Tarmac invented the modern road surface in 1902, they have been at the forefront of the latest developments in road building. Now with hundreds of local authorities declaring a climate emergency and actively committing to net zero targets, there is clearly a pressing need for more sustainable approaches to road building and highway maintenance.

With this in mind, Tarmac has developed an online Guide to Sustainable Road Building. It aims to sign post highways engineers to the wide range of solutions available now to reduce carbon emissions and build roads in a more sustainable way.

It includes information on lower carbon materials, advice on reducing waste and using more recycled content, including Tarmac’s innovative Rubber Modified Asphalt that incorporates rubber from up to 500 end or use car tyres per kilometre of road.

There are also many case studies and videos on sustainable schemes to provide inspiration on how to build more sustainable road networks.

Brian Kent, National Technical Director at Tarmac explains why the timing is so significant.

"The importance of sustainability throughout our industry continues to grow almost on a daily basis. The Technical and Sustainability teams are being inundated with customer and client requests for not only, what innovations are now available to reduce the carbon footprint of materials, but also the data to validate and demonstrate the savings on their network.

The introduction of the new Guide to Sustainable Road Building is an important step forward to help our customers and to provide supportive information which will allow them to make more informed decisions with regard to materials selection and to promote our sustainable product range.”

This article was paid for by Tarmac. You can find the Guide to Sustainable Road Building here

