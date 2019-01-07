Tay region gets £40m for new river crossing

The new Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) will link the A9 over the River Tay to the A93 and A94 north of Scone. The aim is to reduce congestion in Perth and open up sites for housing and economic development.

Design of the CTLR began in July 2017 and is due for completion by the middle of this year. The main construction contract is expected to be procured during 2020, with work starting on site during 2021 for completion in 2023. Sweco is design consultant for the project.

Consultations with all affected stakeholders are ongoing and the preferred route is being developed into a full design, where necessary, based on these discussions. The current design layout can be viewed by clicking here.

Sturgeon also announced £10m to fund an industrial investment programme to support manufacturing businesses across Dundee, Perth, Angus and the north of Fife.

The newly announced £50 of investment is in addition to the Scottish government’s £150m commitment to the Tay Cities Region Deal, bringing its total investment in the area to £200m over the next 10 to 15 years.

“Our further £50 million investment in the Tay cities region will support transport infrastructure and manufacturing projects, benefiting people and businesses and ensuring the area continues to grow and thrive,” said Sturgeon. “As well opening up land for new housing and employment sites, the Cross Tay Link Road will reduce traffic congestion in and around Perth and improve the air quality in the city centre and Bridgend.

Councillor Murray Lyle, leader of Perth & Kinross Council, welcomed the announcement on behalf of the Tay Cities Deal partnership. He said: “The news of funding for the Cross Tay Link Road is hugely welcome. This project supports the exciting expansion of Perth and Kinross, opening up new housing, industrial development and job creation in the beating heart of Scotland. As well as being a multi-million-pound infrastructure project in itself, the road will support the growing population in the area to live life well and expand opportunities for inward investment and better connectivity across Scotland.”