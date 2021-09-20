Taylor Wimpey MD moves to Weston

Peter Gore

Peter Gore joins Weston Homes from Taylor Wimpey London, where he was managing director for the past three years.

He had previously worked in senior delivery and construction director roles at Barratt Homes and Mount Anvil on projects ranging from traditional housing through to complex multi-storey projects.

Since 2017 Weston Homes has bought enough land to deliver £2.13bn (gross completed value) of residential and mixed use development across outer London and the southeast. This which includes 20 current active sites and more than 7,500 new homes in the pipeline – including both traditional housing and large urban regeneration projects.

Weston projects include the £350m Abbey Quays urban village in Barking, the £60m Cambridge Military Hospital in Aldershot, the £500m Lorimer Village in Goodmayes (Ilford), the £50m Town Quay Wharf in Barking, the £53m Victoria Central in Southend-on-Sea and the £85m The Laundry Works in Watford.

Peter Gore said he was joining the business “at an exciting time of major growth and expansion”.

His new boss, Bob Weston, chairman and managing director of Weston Homes, said: “Peter Gore brings with him a wealth of construction, team development and customer satisfaction experience which will be instrumental as Weston Homes undertakes the delivery of our sizable portfolio of developments, as we work to meet the rising demand for housing in London and the southeast.”

