Taylor Wimpey updates on market challenges

Chief executive Jennie Daly commented, "The Autumn selling season has been more subdued, as higher mortgage rates and living costs continue to reduce customer affordability. We now expect 2026 UK completions excluding joint ventures to be around 10,500 homes and group adjusted operating profit to be around the bottom end of the consensus range."

Taylor Wimpey's net private sales rate per outlet per week for the period from 29 June to 8 November 2026 was 0.60 (2025: 0.63), with a cancellation rate of 17% (2025: 17%). Excluding the impact of bulk deals, the company achieved a net private sales rate of 0.54 (2025: 0.61) in the period.

The company said that pricing continues to reflect the subdued market conditions, with further marginal softening, and incentives remain elevated as previously communicated. It says it continues to expect build cost inflation of 3-4% for full year 2026.

The company now anticipates UK completions in 2026 excluding joint ventures will be around 10,500 homes. it expects adjusted operating profit to be around the bottom end of the consensus range of £262m to £299m.