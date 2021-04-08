Taylor Woodrow wins £328m A358 upgrade

Taylor Woodrow, the civil engineering division of Vinci Construction UK, will work with consulting engineers Arup and Ramboll to widen to dual carriageway a nine-mile section of the A358 in Somerset between Southfields Roundabout on the A303 and the M5 at Taunton.

Preparatory works have already begun, with ground investigation and environmental surveys.

This is in preparation for a statutory consultation on the proposals ahead of submission of the scheme’s development consent order application to the Planning Inspectorate.

Highways England programme leader Andrew Alcorn said: “Taylor Woodrow has an extensive track record working with Highways England and delivering large scale infrastructure projects, so we are confident they will deliver a scheme that will support economic growth, improve traffic flows at peak times and make the road safer.”

Taylor Woodrow managing director Julian Gatward said: “Taylor Woodrow Plus brings together the expertise of Taylor Woodrow, Arup and Ramboll in delivering solutions from conception through to construction. Supported by Taylor Woodrow’s Vinci sister companies, we are committed to contributing to the local community whilst supporting economic growth in the area.”

The scheme is part of a long-term aim to create a dual carriageway link between London and Cornwall. While much of the corridor is a dual carriageway, there are still over 35 miles of single carriageway. Other elements of the wider project include a tunnel under Stonehenge.

