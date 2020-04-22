Tayside Contracts buys its first Doosan machines

Tayside Contracts' new Doosan DL350-5 wheeled loader

The new Doosan DL350-5 wheeled loader and DX255LC-5 crawler excavator were purchased from local authorised Doosan dealer Balgownie.

Tayside Contracts is a local authority contracting organisation serving as the commercial trading arm of the councils of Angus, Dundee City and Perth & Kinross. Its construction division employs over 400 people and has a turnover of more than £34m.

Bob Ritchie, transport services manager for Tayside Contracts, said: “After a competitive tendering process, the new Doosan machines came out best and this has been reflected in how well they have performed since they arrived. The back-up and support from Balgownie has been first class as well - we have one of Balgownie’s service engineers based right on our doorstep, which is a fantastic aspect for us. All our operators are very happy with the new Doosan machines.”

The new Doosan machines will be working mainly in its two quarries - Boysack Quarry near Friockheim in Angus and Collace Quarry in Perthshire. Boysack Quarry produces Type 1 materials which are used internally and are also available for sale to external customers. Much of the product from Boysack Quarry is destined for Collace Quarry, which manufactures a range of asphalt mixes.

The Doosan machines can be moved around the various facilities run by the organisation, including both the quarries and the four recycling centres located in Arbroath, Forfar, Dundee and Collace. A key objective of the Construction Division is to maximise the use of recycled material and minimise waste to landfill. As a result, all the recycling centres accept construction waste to produce a recycled sub base and a recycled crusher run for further use.

With a bucket capacity of 3.5m3, the Doosan DL350-5 wheeled loader is intended to meet a range of material-handling needs from loading and transporting granular material (such as sand and gravel) to industrial and quarrying applications. The DL350-5 at Tayside Contracts has a five-speed ZF transmission with lock-up and a hydraulic differential-lock front axle designed for low fuel consumption and good productivity in all conditions.

The Doosan DX255LC­5 excavator’s overall dimensions are similar to the previous DX255LC­3 model but the new machine combines greater power with a 500kg increase in operating weight. This results in up to 17% more lifting capacity over both the front and side and a 1dBA reduction in sound levels.

