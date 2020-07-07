Taziker wins £24m Temple Meads refurb

Work on the Grade 1 listed building includes extensive metallic and woodwork repairs along with the complete re-glazing of the existing rooflights. New glazing will replicate the original roof design and bring increased natural light into the station.

Taziker will also repair the gable ends and leadwork on the main train shed.

Jason Worrall, pre-construction director at Taziker, said: “To be entrusted with the refurbishment of this important transport hub is a great privilege and testament to Taziker’s previous success on other historical landmarks including Bristol’s iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge, Iron Bridge and the Royal Albert Bridge in Plymouth.”

Bristol Temple Meads was designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel and opened in 1840. Its renovation is part of a wider £500m programme of railway upgrades in the area.

Network Rail western route director Mike Gallop said: “This is a great moment for Bristol and the whole west of England as we will be providing a brighter station for passengers, worthy of the original creator, Isambard Kingdom Brunel. We're ambitious about our plans for the railway in the city, and this is just the first step in providing a world-class station to enable more people to get to their jobs and encouraging more investment in the area."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk