TCH seeks partner for £700m JV

Town and Country Housing (TCH) is advertising a maintenance deal worth a basic £5.2m a year but could be worth £700m by 2050, it says, if all options and extensions are realised.

TCH is seeking to procure a maintenance agreement and joint venture partner to deliver repairs, maintenance and planned improvement works to its housing stock portfolio. TCH will adopt a contractual structure whereby TCH and the successful tenderer will enter into a contractual joint venture arrangement.

TCH owns approximately 10,000 properties across Kent and parts of East Sussex. The maintenance agreement will be awarded for an initial period of 12.5 years, with the option for phased extensions to 31st March 2050.

The procurement is being undertaken using a competitive dialogue procedure (in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Public Contracts Regulations 2015).

For further details, see uk.eu-supply.com

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk