TClarke growth ambitions on track

In a trading update today, TClarke said that it expects to file turnover for 2022 (year to 31st December) of £425m (2021: £327m) and profit before tax of £10.3m (2021: £7.8m).

The order book stands at £555m at year-end (2021: £534m).

The growth strategy is focused on maintaining and developing core markets while expanding the data centre business. It is also taking on more large projects outside of London, expanding its healthcare offering and energy efficient smart building solutions.

Chief executive Mark Lawrence said: “TClarke has had a tremendous year delivering a record level of turnover for the period and ending the year with an order book at a level that supports our £500m turnover target. We are on track to achieve our growth ambitions and I am extremely excited and confident for the outlook for TClarke."

