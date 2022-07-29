TDUK and WPA sign Affiliation Agreement

Timber Development UK (TDUK) and the Wood Protection Association (WPA) have signed a new Affiliation Agreement paving the way for further consolidation of the timber industry.

The TDUK was formed from a merger between the Timber Trade Federation (TFF) and The Timber Research and Development Association (TRADA), creating the largest supply chain body in the UK. TDUK now spans more than 1500 member businesses.

The WPA is the UK authority on wood protection and plays a lead role in influencing, developing and promoting technologies that enhance the performance and value of wood as a building material.

Under the Affiliation Agreement, TDUK and WPA will continue to operate as independent membership organisations, but WPA will act as the TDUK’s centre of expertise on flame-retardant treatments, wood modification and preservation - providing the essential technical, quality assurance and support services under a united strategy to grow demand for added value treated timber products that can be trusted.

The TDUK Affiliation Agreement with WPA is part of a bigger mission to align all wood and timber technical specification information under one roof. In so doing, TDUK aims to empower architects, designers, specifiers and engineers with the knowledge and confidence they need to use wood in their projects.

TDUK CEO, Dave Hopkins commented: “This affiliation agreement formalises what is already a very good working relationship. WPA provides TDUK with the opportunity to access unrivalled specialist experience, information, data, technical expertise and team resources from another vital part of the timber supply chain. It is another clear example of TDUK’s mission to create the most comprehensive supply chain body in the UK, so we can act as an agent of change toward more sustainable, low-carbon forms of construction.

“WPA and TDUK’s missions are already closely aligned. So, it makes perfect sense to work together to achieve greater impact as timber takes centre stage for the race to net-zero construction.”

WPA chief executive Gordon Ewbank said: “Wood treatments are an integral part of the timber supply chain, so it makes good commercial and technical sense for WPA and TDUK to share our respective capabilities and speak with one voice on treatment related matters. Our agreement to become a TDUK affiliated trade association is a further step in what has been a growing and fruitful partnership in recent years, providing mutual benefits to both associations, our customers and, most importantly, our members”

TDUK will be officially launched later in the year and will have a strong presence at UK Construction Week at the Birmingham NEC in October. Find out more here.

