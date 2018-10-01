Team picked for $135m Canadian student housing

EllisDon Corporation and Kinetic Construction – working as EDK - have been selected to provide construction management services for the project, which will provide on-campus housing for approximately 780 students.

The university has selected two sites to accommodate the two new buildings for student housing, with each built in a separate phase.

As well as the beds, there will be social areas, space for academic work, a dining hall and a promenade linking the two buildings.

The new student housing on campus will respond to a broad range of student needs, including people with a range of physical abilities. A variety of room types and layouts are being considered including traditional dorm rooms and ‘pod’ style living which includes single rooms with a shared kitchen and living areas.

In line with the University of Victoria's sustainability action plan, EDK is assisting the university with exploring a number of sustainable processes and systems including: Passive House Certification, LEED Certification, and the British Columbia Energy Step Code."

Substantial completion of Phase 1 expected to be reached in July 2022 followed by Phase 2 in July 2024.