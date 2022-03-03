Team named for Spanish high-speed line

The project consists of building 31.3km of double-track high-speed trackbed between Pulpí (Almería) and Lorca (Murcia). It also includes remodelling the Pulpí and Puerto Lumbreras stations and building a new station at Almendricos. The work includes construction of the Rincón Tunnel and of 10 viaducts and bridges of several types with a total length of 1,250 meters, plus another 28 structures. It is scheduled to be completed in 34 months.

Work will start in the municipality of Lorca and will reuse 18.6km of the route of the existing Iberian gauge non-electrified single track line between Lorca and Águilas, while dismantling 20km of existing line.

