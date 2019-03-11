Team UK members picked for the Skills Olympics

Curtis Johnston of SB Plastering is part of the Team UK

“Think Olympic Games – but much more important to the economic future of the United Kingdom,” said Neil Bentley-Gockmann, CEO of WorldSkills UK, which selects and trains the team and uses their successes to promote skills across the country. “This is a life-changing opportunity for all those involved.”

The young professionals from engineering, hospitality and professional services, construction and digital and IT – have been taking part in a two-year selection process. The results were revealed at Loughborough University.

Team UK will represent the United Kingdom at The WorldSkills Finals in Kazan, Russia, in August.

Mr Bentley-Gockmann added: “I couldn’t be more proud of these extraordinary young people who will be on the plane to Russia. They have worked tirelessly for weeks, months and years to be the best – they are a shining example to the next generation – let’s celebrate their spirit, commitment, and success.

“We are not only giving young people the opportunity to reach their full potential but we also believe that, working with them, we can transfer the insights gained from competing against other countries into the wider UK economy, driving up training standards for young people to world-class levels, giving a much-needed boost to productivity.”

More than 60 countries are sending teams to the Tatarstan capital 800 km east of Moscow, where they will go for bronze, silver and gold in 56 different skills disciplines.

At the last WorldSkills finals in Abu Dhabi in 2017, Team UK finished in 10th position and is hoping to replicate or better the result.

Those representing construction-related trades are: Lewis Greenwood (bricklaying, representing York College and PDS Construction); Jack Goodrum (carpentry, the College of West Anglia and Peter Goodrum); Tyler Atkinson (construction metalwork, Burnley College and WEC Group); Thomas Lewis (electrical installation, Cardiff and Vale College and Blues Electrical); Christopher Caine (joinery,Pembrokeshire College and DH Carpentry & Joinery); Callum Bonner (painting & decorating, Forth Valley College of Further and Higher Education and Clackmannanshire Council); Curtis Johnston (plastering & drywall systems, SERC and SB Plastering); Mark Scott (wall and floor tiling,City of Glasgow College and J McGoldrick & Sons).