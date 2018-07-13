Teenager becomes youngest TCInstCES

Terl Patrick

BAM Nuttall trainee quantity surveyor Terl Patrick has secured professional qualification in double quick time.

Technical members of the Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors (TCInstCES) usually have to have at least three years of experience to demonstrate competencies, although this is not a set minimum.

The young man’s membership grade is short of full membership (MCInstCES) but is above Student, Affiliate and Graduate membership levels.

Terl Patrick is currently working for Fusion, the joint venture between BAM Nuttall, Morgan Sindall and Ferrovial Agroman, on the HS2 Central enabling works. He started his career on BAM Nuttall’s Hampstead Heath flood prevention pond project.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to be the youngest technical member of the Institution,” says Terl. “When I was at school I wasn’t sure what career I wanted to pursue. I knew I liked Maths and Science but Business also interested me and the careers adviser suggested surveying.

“I didn’t want to take A-levels so joined the BAM Nuttall apprenticeship scheme at Stephenson College in Coalville, Leicestershire. Everybody has been very supportive, it’s well organised, I have worked on interesting projects and I’m paid while studying so it has turned out well for me.”

Ian Cowling, head of commercial services at BAM Nuttall and the current president of the Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors, said: “We are really pleased to see that our trainee quantity surveyor, Terl Patrick, has become the youngest ever technical member of the Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors following his successful review. It is reward not just for his ability, but his hard work and enthusiasm as well.”