Telematic retrofit aids crane hire firm

ABA's Liebherr LTM 1110-5.1

ABA’s new fleet management system allows it to track the cranes while also improving visibility for drivers when travelling to and working on site.

Spillard Live, which captures and streams real time video and analytics simultaneously, has been fitted by Spillard Safety Systems onto ABA Crane Hire’s Liebherr LTM 1110-5.1 and the Demag AC 45.

The system provides four live cameras, additional 180deg cameras fitted down the nearside/offside and digital video recorder (DVR) turn left/right alarms.

“As you can imagine, driving these large vehicles is a skill in itself, but traditionally the operator will have little additional technology to rely on to give it maximum visibility from the cab,” said ABA operations manager Adrian Baggott. “We pride ourselves on our excellent health and safety record and started to explore a range of systems that would help reduce the possibility of accidents by increasing visibility to see all around the crane/lorry.”

He continued: “Our workshop manager had heard of Spillard Safety Systems’ technology and invited the company in to see how it would approach visibility issues and compliance on two cranes in particular and we were immediately impressed with what it gave us.”

The single-cab Demag AC45, in particular, is notorious for the obstructed driver’s view. The view to the left (kerbside in the UK) is clear enough but to the right is impeded by the boom resting alongside the cab.

The AC45 has a restricted view to the right

Spillard Live has been operational om ABA’s two cranes for four months now and feedback from the drivers has been positive, with their visibility dramatically improved and real-time access to data helping to resolve potential disputes immediately.

On one job it looked like ABA was going to be blamed for some floor damage but its footage showed that the damage was already there as the crane arrived, relieving the firm of any liability.

“What we’ve got with Spillard Live goes way above our initial requirements and has made a massive difference when sorting out minor incidents on site and allowing us to see how effective our operators have been,” Adrian Baggott said.

He said that the entire system had cost the same as Liebherr charges for the option of a single rearview camera.

“One benefit we didn’t expect was being able to use the cameras to get a project update if a client wants a real-time progress report. We’ve been so impressed that we’ve decided to commit to installing it on every new crane we purchase moving forward.”

Spillard Live display in the driver's cab

Pete Spillard, managing director of Wolverhampton-based Spillard Safety Systems, said: “Spillard Live records information, such as vehicle location, speed, impact force and driving style, on a UK-secured system with full GDPR compliance, giving companies the opportunity to monitor driver behaviour/safety and support training to help prevent accidents.

“We’ve invested over £750,000 into creating the best possible platform and ABA is one of the first companies in the crane hire sector to embrace it. From talking with Adrian and the team, the technology is delivering lots of operational benefits and, most importantly, keeping people safe.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk