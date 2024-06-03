Telford links improved ahead of renewal

The bridge is coming out this week

Work to remove a footbridge and install improved pedestrian facilities linking Station Quarter to Telford town centre is part of enabling works for the £135m Station Quarter development.

The 48 metre-long ageing footbridge, which has been in place since the mid 1980s, will be dismantled and removed as part of this first initial phase.

The project is being managed by the Telford & Wrekin Council Place Programme team.

Willmott Dixon was appointed main contractor for the £135m Station Quarter scheme back in August 2021. The development is being built on wasteland between the railway station and the town centre and include housing as well as a five-storey “digital skills and enterprise hub” called The Quad for Telford College and the University of Wolverhampton.

The bridge removal is part of a series of highway improvements associated with the wider development. Details about the next stages of work will be confirmed in due course, the council said.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, jobs and neighbourhood services, said: “The removal of the footbridge is the first phase of an extensive public realm programme which will improve links from Telford Central on to Ironmasters Way, through to the Lawn Central junction and up to the Telford Shopping Centre.

“This is all part of the Station Quarter project, which will transform this area of Telford into a quality environment for people to live, work and learn in.

“We are committed to providing the best opportunities we can for our residents whether that be through learning, taking up new skills, good quality homes to live, the best roads to travel on and the best public spaces to enjoy.

“This along with the wider investment across the borough over the next two years will see public spaces developed into attractive, welcoming places that connect people to key areas of interest and encourage people to explore what Telford and Wrekin has to offer.”

