Snorkel mast lifts for Neon

The battery-powered Snorkel TM12 is compact enough to pass through a single doorway and travel in passenger elevators.

It can reach a maximum working height of 5.6 m, has a platform capacity of 227kg, but weighs just 830kg. It has a 500mm roll-out extension deck that expands the working area and reaches over low-level obstacles.

Being powered by lead acid batteries, the Snorkel TM12 is a zero emission, electric lift that comes equipped with non-marking tyres as standard for working indoors.

The 10 new lifts were handed over to Neon Lane and Rhonda Maisey, the owners of Neon Hire Services, by Snorkel UK area sales manager Jon Plaskitt.

“We are always looking to enhance our customer offering and the Snorkel TM12 is a popular and proven product, which can be used in a wide range of applications,” Neon Lane said.

Neon Hire Services has five depots: Birmingham, Brentwood, Luton, Peterborough and London.

