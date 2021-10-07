Tender docs prepared for £376m Evelina expansion

CGI of the building, designed by Hawkins Brown

Linkcity, Bouygues UK development arm, has been working with Guy’s & St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust for more than a year on plans for a new building on the St Thomas campus on Lambeth Palace Road and they are now ready to go out to tender for the construction.

The £376m building will be attached to the Evelina London Children's Hospital (ELCH), which opened in 2005.

Construction of a new day surgery centre, next to the existing hospital building, is already under construction by Morgan Sindall and is set to open next year.

The trust will now go out to tender for a main contractor for the new hospital building. Following advice from government, the trust has switched from a shell and core build, which would have required fitting out later, to an integrated build with a single contract for building the shell and core and the fit out.

The programme aims to have the new hospital building open in 2027, with children’s services move from Royal Brompton Hospital to Evelina London at around that time.

The new hospital building, designed by Hawkins Brown Architects, will have around 100 beds, plus up to 20 additional critical care beds, a new suite of operating theatres and procedure rooms, specialist imaging facilities and more spaces for patients and families to relax, including a roof terrace.

