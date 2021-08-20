Latest tender for A9 dualling gets under way

It has published the contract notice for the £115m Tomatin to Moy stretch of the A9 Dualling project.

Minister for transport Graeme Dey launched the procurement process for the most northerly section of the Scottish government’s £3 billion programme to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

“Creating employment and training opportunities that benefit the people and communities surrounding this project is a key focus for this significant investment in Scotland’s infrastructure that intends to deliver improvements that bring economic, social and environmental wellbeing to the area,” said Dey, speaking a virtual event for the construction industry.

“This new construction contract will help deliver our shared vision for Scotland - a sustainable, inclusive, safe and accessible transport system, helping deliver a healthier, fairer and more prosperous Scotland for communities, businesses and visitors. It will also set out new aspirations for carbon reduction in construction and revitalise employment opportunities through a wide range of skills and training initiatives and educational engagement, throughout the duration of the construction phase.”

The A9 Dualling: Tomatin to Moy project involves the creation of nearly 20 miles of continuous dual carriageway south of Inverness once complete. Among the other aims are to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through subcontract opportunities, create new jobs including apprenticeship and graduate posts, prioritise the use of electric/low or zero carbon emissions vehicles on site, use renewable energy sources, wherever possible, to power site office and compound facilities and introduce carbon emission measurement, monitoring and reporting including potential carbon reduction targets.

The project will also improve greater connectivity for public transport, with upgrades to approximately 10 km of non-motorised user routes to encourage active travel such as walking and cycling.

Dey added: “Today’s announcement is welcome news for the Scottish construction and tourism industries, as well as the communities which line the route. This project will help stimulate economic growth aiding Scotland’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. I have no doubt this new contract will build on the excellent work that our teams have achieved to date, and in doing so, will continue to unlock far reaching sustainable benefits through the delivery of this significant/ infrastructure project.”

Transport Scotland anticipate that the construction contract for the third section of the A9 Dualling will be awarded in the second half of 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk